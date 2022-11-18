WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN) Trading Down 1.1%

WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund (NYSEARCA:HYIN – Get Rating) shares fell 1.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.74 and last traded at $18.74. 32,722 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 392% from the average session volume of 6,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.94.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.98 and a 200-day moving average of $19.77.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYIN. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 158.9% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WisdomTree Alternative Income Fund by 488.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter.
