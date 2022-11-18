WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA) Stock Price Down 1.7%

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund (BATS:WDNA – Get Rating) shares fell 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.31 and last traded at $18.31. 307 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.63.

WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.92.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree BioRevolution Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.