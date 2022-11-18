WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJS – Get Rating) rose 0.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $45.34 and last traded at $45.34. Approximately 382 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 3,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.
WisdomTree Japan Hedged SmallCap Equity Fund Trading Up 0.0 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80.
