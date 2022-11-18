WOO Network (WOO) Trading 8.5% Lower Over Last Week

WOO Network (WOO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 17th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded down 8.5% against the dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000741 BTC on major exchanges. WOO Network has a market capitalization of $149.01 million and $12.17 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000338 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.06 or 0.00563929 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,899.61 or 0.29374163 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000074 BTC.

WOO Network Token Profile

WOO Network’s launch date was October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,960,369,035 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,194,247,732 tokens. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org. WOO Network’s official message board is medium.com/woonetwork.

WOO Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

