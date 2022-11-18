Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.15-3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60-2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion.

A number of research firms recently commented on WWD. StockNews.com began coverage on Woodward in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Woodward in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Woodward in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Woodward from $117.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Woodward has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $106.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $98.04. 455,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,513. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average is $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Woodward has a 1-year low of $79.26 and a 1-year high of $129.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is 29.12%.

In other Woodward news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship acquired 500 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Paul Donovan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $101.16 per share, with a total value of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,036. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,473,180 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Woodward by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $790,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Woodward by 15.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,131,000 after acquiring an additional 768,984 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Woodward in the first quarter worth $516,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Woodward by 7.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 34,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,411,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Woodward by 7.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 224,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,088,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

