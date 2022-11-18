Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.60 billion-$2.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.60 billion. Woodward also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.15-3.60 EPS.

Woodward Price Performance

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,785. Woodward has a 52-week low of $79.26 and a 52-week high of $129.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $89.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity

Several research firms have issued reports on WWD. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Woodward from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Woodward from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Woodward in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Woodward in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Woodward presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $107.29.

In related news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at $3,684,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Charles P. Blankenship purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $98.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,684,800. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Donovan bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.69 per share, for a total transaction of $195,380.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,429. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,020. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodward by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,749,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $718,131,000 after purchasing an additional 768,984 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,301,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $425,522,000 after acquiring an additional 15,752 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,134,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $266,595,000 after acquiring an additional 621,559 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Woodward by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 738,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,291,000 after acquiring an additional 46,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 605,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,577,000 after acquiring an additional 25,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

About Woodward

(Get Rating)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Read More

