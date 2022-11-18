Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

WWH opened at GBX 3,279.44 ($38.54) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,304.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,231.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -15.16. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2,820 ($33.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,730 ($43.83).

Get Worldwide Healthcare Trust alerts:

Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is managed by OrbiMed Capital LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, with an emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Receive News & Ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldwide Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.