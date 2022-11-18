Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (WWH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 24th

Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC (LON:WWH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share by the investment trust on Wednesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Stock Down 0.2 %
WWH opened at GBX 3,279.44 ($38.54) on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,304.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,231.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a PE ratio of -15.16. Worldwide Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 2,820 ($33.14) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,730 ($43.83).
Worldwide Healthcare Trust Company Profile
