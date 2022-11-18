Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Down 3.4% Over Last Week

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 18th. During the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can now be purchased for $271.90 or 0.01630425 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and $84.99 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wrapped BNB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000274 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000340 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.79 or 0.00567675 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,937.43 or 0.29569287 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,871,560 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.Why do you need wBNB?BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.