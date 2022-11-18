Wrapped Everscale Achieves Market Cap of $71.69 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 17th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for about $0.0419 or 0.00000248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $71.69 million and approximately $43,314.01 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s genesis date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,068,397,923 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,711,643,567 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official message board is blog.everscale.network. The official website for Wrapped Everscale is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,068,329,549 with 1,711,575,360 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.04115149 USD and is down -2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $40,373.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the exchanges listed above.

