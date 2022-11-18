Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Shares of WH stock traded up $0.70 on Wednesday, hitting $73.35. 1,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 960,080. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $58.81 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $955,136. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 799.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,943,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 343.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 443,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,221,000 after buying an additional 343,535 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 582,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,369,000 after acquiring an additional 251,999 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,464,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,995,000 after acquiring an additional 243,574 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 99.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 467,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,732,000 after acquiring an additional 233,513 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

