Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) Upgraded to “B-” by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WH. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.50.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of WH stock opened at $73.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.21. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $58.81 and a 52 week high of $93.86. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is presently 33.77%.

In related news, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $116,660.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Lisa Checchio sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $291,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,120 shares in the company, valued at $955,136. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott R. Strickland sold 1,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $116,660.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at $898,246.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.9% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 9,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

