Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Xencor from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James upgraded Xencor from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Xencor in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Xencor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Xencor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.89.

Xencor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $29.37 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.19 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.51 and a 200-day moving average of $26.91. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $19.35 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xencor

About Xencor

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,006,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $259,982,000 after acquiring an additional 83,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 12.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,599,071 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $180,617,000 after acquiring an additional 744,569 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Xencor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,561,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,467,000 after buying an additional 153,529 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in shares of Xencor by 18.7% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,690,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $147,832,000 after buying an additional 895,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Xencor by 9.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,247,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $88,897,000 after buying an additional 279,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.28% of the company’s stock.

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and cytokine therapeutics to treat patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company provides Sotrovimab that targets the SARS-CoV-2 virus; Ultomiris for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome; and Monjuvi for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

