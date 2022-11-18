XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL) Director Mark Adams Sells 19,513 Shares of Stock

XPEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) Director Mark Adams sold 19,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.73, for a total transaction of $1,321,615.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,246,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,174,951.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $63.92 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.35. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.33 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 3.29. XPEL, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.80 and a fifty-two week high of $87.01.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPEL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in XPEL by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of XPEL by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of XPEL by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of XPEL by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPEL in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.
XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.
