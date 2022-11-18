XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Upgraded to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $34.00.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup lowered shares of XPeng from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Macquarie lowered shares of XPeng from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of XPeng from $22.00 to $8.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.17.

NYSE XPEV traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.82. 437,125 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,162,592. The firm has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.45.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.61) by $2.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 24.82% and a negative return on equity of 17.44%. Analysts predict that XPeng will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of XPeng by 65.6% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in XPeng during the first quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in XPeng by 50.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in XPeng by 27.8% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in XPeng by 49.0% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.15% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 and G3i names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 name; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, insurance agency, ride-hailing, technical support, automotive loan referral and auto financing, music subscription, and other services.

