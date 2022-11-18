XSGD (XSGD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $53.36 Million

XSGD (XSGD) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 17th. Over the last seven days, XSGD has traded 18% higher against the U.S. dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $53.36 million and $2.18 million worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00004285 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XSGD Token Profile

XSGD launched on October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 73,662,664 tokens. The official message board for XSGD is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for XSGD is www.straitsx.com.

Buying and Selling XSGD

According to CryptoCompare, “The XSGD Singapore-dollar backed stablecoin is one of Xfers offerings. XSGD is a regulated Singapore dollar-backed stablecoin, it runs both on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 token and on the Zilliqa blockchain as a ZRC-2 token.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade XSGD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XSGD using one of the exchanges listed above.

