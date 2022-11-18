Yangarra Resources (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Yangarra Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.21. Approximately 18,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 53,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Yangarra Resources Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.21.

About Yangarra Resources

(Get Rating)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. As of February 1, 2022, it had proved plus probable reserves of 141.2 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Yangarra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yangarra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.