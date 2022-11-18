Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.
Yellow Pages Price Performance
OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $11.50.
About Yellow Pages
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Yellow Pages (YLWDF)
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for Yellow Pages Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yellow Pages and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.