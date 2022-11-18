Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF) Announces $0.11 Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (OTCMKTS:YLWDF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, November 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1125 per share on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd.

Yellow Pages Price Performance

OTCMKTS:YLWDF opened at $10.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.20. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

