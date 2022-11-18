Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 15th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.43. The consensus estimate for Abiomed’s current full-year earnings is $4.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abiomed’s Q1 2025 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get Abiomed alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. William Blair cut shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

Abiomed Stock Up 0.7 %

Insider Activity at Abiomed

NASDAQ ABMD opened at $376.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 64.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $271.84. Abiomed has a 12-month low of $219.85 and a 12-month high of $381.99.

In other news, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total transaction of $127,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,888,324.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 500 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.95, for a total value of $127,975.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,040,170.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,044 shares of company stock worth $2,596,569 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Abiomed by 23.7% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Abiomed by 0.3% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,144,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abiomed by 5.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 730 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in Abiomed by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 7,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.