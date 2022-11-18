Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Harald Reinhart Sells 1,854 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Zai Lab Stock Performance

ZLAB stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.92. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 7.6% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 17,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 38.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 8,268 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Zai Lab in the first quarter valued at about $12,821,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 16.9% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 56.0% in the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 5,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

