Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Insider Harald Reinhart Sells 1,854 Shares

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) insider Harald Reinhart sold 1,854 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $74,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
ZLAB stock opened at $35.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 0.92. Zai Lab Limited has a fifty-two week low of $20.98 and a fifty-two week high of $90.20.
A number of research firms have commented on ZLAB. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $199.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Zai Lab from $96.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of Zai Lab to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.
Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.
