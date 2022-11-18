ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM) PT Set at €49.00 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €49.00 ($50.52) price target on ZEAL Network (ETR:TIM – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TIM. Berenberg Bank set a €52.00 ($53.61) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €46.00 ($47.42) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €43.00 ($44.33) target price on shares of ZEAL Network in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Get ZEAL Network alerts:

ZEAL Network Stock Performance

ETR:TIM opened at €20.00 ($20.62) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €20.00 and its 200-day moving average is €20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.63. ZEAL Network has a 52 week low of €16.00 ($16.49) and a 52 week high of €24.40 ($25.15). The firm has a market cap of $166.82 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

About ZEAL Network

ZEAL Network SE engages in the online lottery business in Germany. It is also involved in the secondary lottery betting business, as well as sells instant win games. The company was formerly known as Tipp24 SE and changed its name to ZEAL Network SE in November 2014. ZEAL Network SE was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ZEAL Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZEAL Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.