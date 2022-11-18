ZEDXION Tops 24 Hour Volume of $4.20 Million (USDZ)

ZEDXION (USDZ) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 18th. One ZEDXION token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005957 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, ZEDXION has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. ZEDXION has a total market capitalization of $2.00 billion and $4.20 million worth of ZEDXION was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.62 or 0.00569637 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,980.56 or 0.29671468 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000075 BTC.

ZEDXION Profile

ZEDXION’s launch date was May 15th, 2022. ZEDXION’s total supply is 87,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens. ZEDXION’s official website is zedxion.io. The Reddit community for ZEDXION is https://reddit.com/r/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=ios_app&utm_name=iossmf and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZEDXION’s official Twitter account is @zedxionc and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZEDXION is medium.com/@zedxion_exchange.

ZEDXION Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zedxion is based on the Ethereum, Binance and Tron protocol & conforms to the ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard. The Company created & deployed the tokens-based smart contract, which creates & maintains a ledger that maps Ethereum, Binance and Tron addresses to token balances & implements this ERC-20, TRC-20 and BEP-20 standard.Zedxion has been built to be a multi-chain application, if in the future new chains emerge that could benefit from Zedxion then those chains will be considered for integration.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEDXION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZEDXION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEDXION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

