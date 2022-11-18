Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) PT Lowered to $32.00

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Wedbush from $51.00 to $32.00 in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.46) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.13) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.35) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.54 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ZNTL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $45.88.
Shares of NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $21.11 on Monday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $85.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 1.90.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 15,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 378.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.
Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.
