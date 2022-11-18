Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $143,478.78 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $143,478.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,324.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,501,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,553. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88.
Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.
Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.
