Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) CTO Sells $143,478.78 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) CTO David A. Beitel sold 3,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $143,478.78. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 118,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,324.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of Zillow Group stock traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,501,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,531,553. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.16 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.68. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.14 and a 1-year high of $65.88.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%.

Institutional Trading of Zillow Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Zillow Group during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on Z. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z)

