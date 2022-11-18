Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) CAO Sells $139,506.54 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $139,506.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,761 shares in the company, valued at $2,381,909.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Rock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Jennifer Rock sold 9,515 shares of Zillow Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.10, for a total transaction of $295,916.50.

Zillow Group stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.81. The company had a trading volume of 606,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,791. Zillow Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a current ratio of 12.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.65.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.08. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.98 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZG. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $78.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.76.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 16.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after buying an additional 343,693 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after buying an additional 167,139 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Zillow Group by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 792,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after acquiring an additional 42,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 691,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,370,000 after acquiring an additional 219,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.94% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

