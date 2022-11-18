Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Shares Bought by Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,909 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZION. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 968 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 14,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $736,040.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares in the company, valued at $723,884.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 2,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.05, for a total value of $123,774.90. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,172 shares in the company, valued at $789,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock traded down $1.14 on Friday, hitting $49.62. 32,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,741,952. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $53.67. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.18). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 26.92%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, July 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to repurchase up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZION. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

