ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $51.47.

Shares of ZI traded up $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.50. 63,603 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,377,111. ZoomInfo Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.29 and a twelve month high of $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 56.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total transaction of $618,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

