ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.52

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 300071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. UBS Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Nir Keren sold 15,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.25, for a total value of $618,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,055,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,537,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 42,797 shares of company stock worth $1,801,140 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

