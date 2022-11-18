ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $25.52

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.52 and last traded at $25.52, with a volume of 300071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.69.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research firms have recently commented on ZI. UBS Group lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.47.
ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.89, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.74.
Insider Buying and Selling at ZoomInfo Technologies
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ZoomInfo Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 76.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 7,128 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,201,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,065,000 after purchasing an additional 201,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.
About ZoomInfo Technologies
ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ZoomInfo Technologies (ZI)
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
- Is Advance Auto Parts a Buy After its Earnings Crash?
- BJ’s Wholesale Club: Beware The Sell-Side
- The Next Catalyst For Mullen Automotive Stock Is December 23rd
Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.