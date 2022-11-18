Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Daiwa Capital Markets

Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology (OTC:ZLIOF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Stock Performance
OTC:ZLIOF opened at 0.50 on Tuesday. Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology has a fifty-two week low of 0.35 and a fifty-two week high of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is 0.40.
About Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology
See Also
