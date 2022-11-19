1,221,580 Shares in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Purchased by Axiom Investors LLC DE

Axiom Investors LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,221,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,532,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.20% of Trip.com Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 286.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 19.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Trip.com Group in the second quarter worth about $211,000. 54.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TCOM traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.35. The stock had a trading volume of 4,914,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,720,119. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $14.29 and a 52 week high of $31.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.89.

Trip.com Group ( NASDAQ:TCOM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $598.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.72 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TCOM shares. UBS Group initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trip.com Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.29.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

