1,248 Shares in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GINN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 8,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 18.9% during the second quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 7,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF by 30.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $214,000.

Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GINN opened at $42.40 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Innovate Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.26 and a 1 year high of $63.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.25.

