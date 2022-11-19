125,500 Shares in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 125,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,180,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb by 30.5% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,224,897,000 after buying an additional 3,029,742 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth $173,967,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 6.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 80,496.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 870,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,554,000 after purchasing an additional 869,360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $97.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.11. The company has a market cap of $62.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.99. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $199.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.33.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $26,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $558,476.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,606,541.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $26,740,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 750,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,230,802.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 832,392 shares of company stock worth $94,246,752 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Profile

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.