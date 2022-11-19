12,720 Shares in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Acquired by VELA Investment Management LLC

VELA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 41.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 918 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. Cowen dropped their price target on Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Monday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.30.

Alaska Air Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:ALK traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,056,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,417,097. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.70 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $61.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.25 and its 200-day moving average is $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.14. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alaska Air Group

In other Alaska Air Group news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 3,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.90, for a total transaction of $150,322.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,877 shares in the company, valued at $499,254.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Alaska Air Group

(Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.