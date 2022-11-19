1,514 Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Acquired by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 15,872 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 68,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,804,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 122,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 115,056 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF alerts:

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FAAR opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.80. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.54 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.