183,287 Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 183,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned approximately 0.17% of Relay Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLAY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Relay Therapeutics by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,942,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,873 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. bought a new position in Relay Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $9,015,000. Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 557,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,343,000 after acquiring an additional 146,401 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 436,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,307,000 after acquiring an additional 109,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Relay Therapeutics by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 331,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,062 shares during the last quarter.

RLAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.13.

RLAY opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.29. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $35.76.

In other Relay Therapeutics news, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,080. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,241,475. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjiv Patel sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,091,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,541 shares of company stock worth $3,790,594 in the last ninety days. 4.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

