222,989 Shares in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 222,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CNH Industrial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,478,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,969,000 after purchasing an additional 577,993 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 22,289,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,915,502 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,684,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,903 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 379.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,451,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,374,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 9,450,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,528,000 after acquiring an additional 371,447 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

CNH Industrial Stock Up 1.7 %

CNHI stock opened at $15.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.70, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.65. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $19.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNH Industrial ( NYSE:CNHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 6.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.42 to $12.14 in a research note on Sunday, October 23rd. StockNews.com raised CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer raised CNH Industrial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.39.

CNH Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.