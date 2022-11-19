25,464 Shares in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,868,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Entergy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 6.9% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Entergy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 41,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE ETR opened at $111.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.58. Entergy Co. has a twelve month low of $94.94 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.62.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ETR shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Entergy to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.00.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

