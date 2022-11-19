429 Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Purchased by Wagner Wealth Management LLC

Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 4,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.38, for a total transaction of $28,014,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,551,185.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 284,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total transaction of $25,949,227.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 412,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,651,190.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 584,631 shares of company stock valued at $53,972,041. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Performance

NYSE:ADM opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $61.80 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $89.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.45. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $24.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ADM. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.