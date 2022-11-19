5,499 Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Acquired by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 410.4% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Incyte by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Incyte to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Incyte to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.20.

Incyte Stock Down 0.7 %

About Incyte

Shares of INCY opened at $77.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $62.31 and a 12-month high of $84.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.