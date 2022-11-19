8,314 Shares in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) Bought by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd purchased a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,314 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KB. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in KB Financial Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in KB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $1,256,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 316.9% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. 5.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

KB Financial Group Price Performance

NYSE:KB opened at $36.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.90. KB Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $55.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 20.82% and a return on equity of 13.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that KB Financial Group Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

KB Financial Group Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.