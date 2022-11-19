88,676 Shares in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Bought by Magnus Financial Group LLC

Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 88,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC owned 0.11% of Ready Capital as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RC. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,905,000. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Ready Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,215,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Ready Capital by 137,841.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,449,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,710 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ready Capital by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,901,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094,189 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ready Capital by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,603,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,211,000 after purchasing an additional 772,522 shares during the period. 56.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ready Capital

In other Ready Capital news, CFO Andrew Ahlborn sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $41,883.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 51,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,734. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ready Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Ready Capital from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ready Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Ready Capital from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.08.

Ready Capital stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,129. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.82. Ready Capital Co. has a one year low of $9.69 and a one year high of $16.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Ready Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.36%.

Ready Capital Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company acquires, originates, manages, services, and finances small to medium balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, and mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

