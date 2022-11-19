Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Acquired by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,472 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 842 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 279,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,118,000 after purchasing an additional 48,604 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 5,313 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,050 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,676,000. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.00.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares in the company, valued at $669,891,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock worth $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ABT traded up $1.31 on Friday, hitting $103.87. 3,931,937 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,851. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.34. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The firm has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

