Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Bought by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,831 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after buying an additional 53,181 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of ABT opened at $103.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.34. The stock has a market cap of $181.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 42.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $117.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,331 shares of company stock valued at $20,924,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

