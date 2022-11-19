abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF) Downgraded by Exane BNP Paribas to Underperform

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of abrdn (OTCMKTS:SLFPF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have GBX 195 ($2.29) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 125 ($1.47) to GBX 130 ($1.53) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on abrdn from GBX 145 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.76) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on abrdn from GBX 186 ($2.19) to GBX 168 ($1.97) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on abrdn in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus target price of $178.00.

OTCMKTS SLFPF opened at $2.19 on Tuesday. abrdn has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $3.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.90.

abrdn plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

