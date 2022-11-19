Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Position Boosted by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for approximately 0.9% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Klingman & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 993 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 11,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,907 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN traded down $0.64 on Friday, reaching $286.50. 1,322,919 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,675. The firm has a market cap of $180.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.95 and a 12 month high of $417.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.80.

Accenture Increases Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Accenture from $315.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Accenture from $329.00 to $306.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Accenture from $357.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total value of $1,593,687.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 37,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,030 shares of company stock worth $10,924,406 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

