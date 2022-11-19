Accord Financial (TSE:ACD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $7.60

Accord Financial Corp. (TSE:ACD – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.60 and last traded at C$7.60, with a volume of 400 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.80.

Accord Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.36, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Accord Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Accord Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 22.52%.

Accord Financial Company Profile

Accord Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides asset-based financial services to industrial and commercial enterprises primarily in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the asset-based lending, which entails financing or purchasing receivables on a recourse basis, as well as financing other tangible assets, such as inventory and equipment; and provision of lease and equipment, working capital, and film and media production financing, as well as credit guarantees and collection services.

