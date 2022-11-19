Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Oppenheimer

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Achieve Life Sciences’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.60) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.74) EPS.

ACHV stock opened at $2.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $4.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.10. Achieve Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $8.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 130,624 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 228,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 53,500 shares during the last quarter. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 101,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 15,150 shares during the period. 21.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes of cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

