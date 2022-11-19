ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

ACNB Stock Performance

ACNB stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. ACNB has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.06.

ACNB Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s payout ratio is 29.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

ACNB Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of ACNB by 78.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,974 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in ACNB by 16,530.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in ACNB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACNB during the 1st quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in shares of ACNB by 103.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 4,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,236 shares during the period. 29.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.

