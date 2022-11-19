ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
ACNB Stock Performance
ACNB stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. ACNB has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.06.
ACNB Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from ACNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. ACNB’s payout ratio is 29.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB
ACNB Company Profile
ACNB Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking, insurance, and financial services to individual, business, and government customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits and debit cards. It also provides commercial lending products, such as commercial mortgages, real estate development and construction loans, accounts receivable and inventory financing, and agricultural and governmental loans; consumer lending products, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile and recreational vehicle loans, manufactured housing loans, and personal lines of credit; and mortgage lending programs include personal residential mortgages, and residential construction and investment mortgage loans.
Featured Articles
