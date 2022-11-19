Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) Lifted to “Buy” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $95.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised Activision Blizzard from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Activision Blizzard from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $94.24.

NASDAQ:ATVI opened at $74.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.70.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 7,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 14,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

