Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,623 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC owned 18.52% of Adaptive High Income ETF worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 134,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 103,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive High Income ETF by 8,629.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,280,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,461 shares during the last quarter.

Get Adaptive High Income ETF alerts:

Adaptive High Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Adaptive High Income ETF stock opened at $8.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.63. Adaptive High Income ETF has a 12 month low of $7.80 and a 12 month high of $10.80.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adaptive High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AHHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptive High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptive High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.