Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa Sells 1,400 Shares

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Aflac Stock Performance

Shares of AFL opened at $70.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.37. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $71.93. The company has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Aflac had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 price target on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFL. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Aflac by 0.8% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 18,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Aflac by 22.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Aflac by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $716,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Aflac by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its position in Aflac by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 63,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 66.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

